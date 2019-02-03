Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean DAmore.

Jean D'Amore

Jean D'Amore (nee Andrews, 77, of Kenosha passed away on Ja.n 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital after a brief, but critical illness. She was born and raised in Kenosha by her parents Jerrald and Elizabeth (Schindler) Andrews. Jean married Mario D'Amore in 1966. She worked for ARA Services for 32 years. Jean will be remembered as a wonderful friend, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by, her husband, Mario; her daughter, Tracy (Ricardo); her son, Nicholas; grandchildren, Kristy (Greg) Salter, Ricardo Alfonso Jr., Timothy Alfonso, Lauren D'Amore and Katelyn D'Amore; and her great grandsons, William and Johnny Salter.

She was preceded in death by, her parents and her siblings, Jerrald Jr. and Judy.

In accordance with Jean's wishes, private family services were held.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667