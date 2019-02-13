Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Rack.

Joan T. Rack

1938 - 2019

Joan T. Rack, 80 of Kenosha, died on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus.

Born in Kenosha on August 4, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Thecla (Charaske) Rack. She was a graduate of St. Mary Catholic High School. Joan also attended Gateway Technical College and was a graduate of Lakeland College.

For many years, Joan was a Computer Programmer with Nordberg Manufacturing in Milwaukee.

After retirement, Joan was a dedicated volunteer at a local assisted living facility and the Milwaukee Zoo.

She is survived by her nephews, Michael and Stephen Rack; her niece, Michelle (Tony) Kisonis; her cousin that she was very close to, Juliann Blaine; her sister-in-law, Janice Rack; her great nephews and nieces, Anthony, Sheyenne, Evan and Ava; and her dear friend, Nancy Vranak.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leon A. Rack; and a great nephew, Jonathan Lee Kisonis.

Funeral Services honoring Joan's life will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at 1:45 p.m. at All Saints Mausoleum. Entombment will follow the service. A visitation for Joan will be held on Friday in the chapel of All Saints Mausoleum from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101