Joseph J. Loverine, Jr.

1927 - 2019

Joseph J. Loverine, Jr., 91, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

Born in Kenosha, on April 14, 1927, to the late Joseph and Evelyn (Denis) Loverine, Sr. He graduated from St. Mary's Grade School and attended Kenosha High School.

He served his country in the Navy during World War II, stationed in Guam and was honorably discharged in 1946. He received the Asia/Pacific WWII Victory Medal and an Asia/Pacific Ribbon.

For many years he worked at Loverine Flower Shop as a flower grower and designer. He had a strong passion for operas, was a concert pianist, and was an accomplished singer in his younger years.

Survivors include his sister, Betty (Gene) Fitch of Omro, Wis.; brother, Denis (Lynn) Loverine of Kenosha; nephews, Gary (Paula) Fitch, Tom Fitch, Denis (Dawn) Fitch, Michael (Erika) Loverine, and Matthew (Jennifer) Loverine; and a niece, Suzette (Frank) Bilotti.

A private family memorial will be held at Proko Funeral Home with full military honors.

The family extends our thank you to the dedicated staff at Brookside Care Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for their compassionate care.

