Judith Cygan

1940 - 2019

Judith Cygan, 78, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center.

Judith was born on March 16, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late William & Lucille (Drysch) Flowers. She was educated in the schools of Chicago, graduating from the Providence Girls School. She married Jerry Cygan on June 22, 1963 in Chicago. Judith was a homemaker for many years. She later worked and retired from Commonwealth Edison, Zion, IL. Her hobbies included traveling, taking yearly trips to the Covered Bridge Festival, bowling, camping, fishing with her husband, and playing cards.

Survivors include her children, Lisa Lehman, Laura (Brad) McClure, Mathew Cygan all of Kenosha; brother, Richard (Phyllis) Flowers of Romeoville, Ill.; sister-in-law, Kathy Flowers of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Joas, Paul Lehman, Jory (Quay) Catalpa, Mitchell McClure, & Amelia Cygan; and 3 great grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, son, Mark, brother, Robert Flowers, son-in-law, Randy Warnock, and grandson, David Cygan.

A visitation will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11a.m. Burial All Saints Cemetery.

