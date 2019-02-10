Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Godlewski.

Karen V. Godlewski

1952 - 2019

Karen V. Godlewski of Lacey, Wash., died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the age of 66.

Born in Kenosha on Oct. 17, 1952, to Nickolas and Barbara Vanchena. Karen us a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, class of 1970. Karen married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Godlewski on Nov. 14, 1970. She spent her retirement years enjoying her grandchildren and volunteering at the local elementary school and rooting on the Seattle Mariners.

She is survived by her husband Thomas; her son Steven: her daughter Sarah (Larry); her granddaughter Gabrielle; her grandsons Zachary, JD, Devin, and and Chase; her mother Barbara Vanchena; her brothers Nick (Jane) Vanchena, Richard Vanchena, and John Vanchena; her sisters Paula Bergo and Katie Anderson.

She is preceeded in death by her father Nickolas Vanchena, and her brother Robert Vanchena.

A memorial service will be held at South Sound Manor , 455 North Street SE, Turnwater, WA 980501, on Feb. 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Thurston Educational Foundation in honor of her volunteer work to NTEF, PO Box 3312, Lacey, WA 98509.