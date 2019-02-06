Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Lemke.

Kay H. Lemke

1931 - 2019

Kay H. Lemke, 87, of Kenosha passed away on Feb. 2, 2019, at Froedtert South Kenosha Campus.

Kay was born on March 28, 1931, in Kenosha to Edward and Ella (Gage) Kanehl. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1949. On Oct. 14, 1950, Kay married George Lemke at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. In 1992, she retired from Hospitality Manor Nursing Home, previous to that employment she worked at Jockey International. In 1992, she and her husband moved to Las Vegas, NV, then back to Kenosha in 2003. Kay enjoyed reading, playing cards and crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by, her husband, George; two brothers, James and Robert Kanehl; two new born twin sons, Robert and David and an infant grandson, Scott.

Kay is survived by three sons, Guy (Cindy), Michael (Teri) and Greg; her daughter, Karen all from Kenosha; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Kay will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Kemper Center (6501 -3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held on Friday at Kemper from 10 a.m until the time of service. Private entombment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667