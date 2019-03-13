Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Krystyna Bujas.

Krystyna A. Bujas

1939 - 2019

Krystyna A. Bujas, 79, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kraków, Poland, on May 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Piotr "Peter" and Helena (Tomczyk) Konieczny.

On July 24, 1971, she married Janusz "John" Bujas in Poland.

Krystyna was employed as a telecommunications technician in Poland. She and her family moved to the United States in 1979. She then worked cleaning homes for many years. Her strong work ethic will not be forgotten.

She was a devoted mother who enjoyed cooking and having dinner parties which allowed her to spend time with her family and many friends, and was notorious for "hunting" down the best bargains.

Krystyna is survived by her husband, John; her son, Tom (Jennifer) Bujas; two granddaughters, Wilhelmina and Mathilda Bujas; and a sister, Wieslawa Sehn.

She was proceeded in death by a brother, Tadeusz Konieczny.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at noon. Interment will be private.

