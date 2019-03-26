Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kurt Chalgren Jr..

Kurt R. Chalgren, Jr.

1942 - 2019

Loving husband, father, grandfather, and dedicated choral director, Kurt R. Chalgren, Jr., 77, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Froedert South - St. Catherine's Campus.

Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Feb. 17, 1942, he was the son of the late Kurt R. and Irene (née: Reisner) Chalgren, Sr. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, Iowa, the University of Northern Iowa, and Illinois State University where he received his Master's Degree in Music.

On Aug. 27, 1966, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa, he was united in marriage to Barbara L. Brand.

As the choral director at Tremper for 36 years, Kurt was an influential teacher, mentor, and musician. While at Tremper, he created, directed, and produced "The Choraliers" show choir and "Ye Olde Englishe Christmasse Feaste", currently in its 44th year. He was the former director of the Wisconsin Singers at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Kurt served as vocal director for the KIDS FROM WISCONSIN from their inception in 1969 through 2004.

Kurt frequently served as guest director, clinician, and adjudicator throughout the country.

Kurt was honored as Kenosha's "Person of the Year" in 1992. He also received the Elks Club "Americanism Award", Jaycees "Outstanding Educator of the Year", and a mayoral proclamation of "Kurt Chalgren Day" in Kenosha.

Kurt was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church in Kenosha and Peace Lutheran Church in Ft. Meyers, Fla. For several years, he enjoyed singing in the choirs.

Kurt was extremely proud of his 4 grandsons and took every opportunity to attend their programs, concerts, and sporting events. His love and pride in them was evident.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; his two children, Kirstin (Rob) Glinski and Derek (Vanessa Chambers) Chalgren; his four grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Glinski, Quentin Gitzlaff and Austin Chalgren; and his two brothers-in-law, Greg (Sandra) Brand and Mike (Deb) Brand.

Funeral services honoring Kurt will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 am at St. Mary's Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend special thanks to his doctors and the nursing staff at Froedert South for their compassionate care.

Kurt dedicated his life to sharing his enthusiasm for music and love for life with generations of students. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions for a memorial scholarship can be sent to the family.

