Lawrence L. Mattson

1950 - 2019

Lawrence L. Mattson, 68, of Brighton, Mich., passed away while on vacation on Feb. 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. from complications from leukemia.



Larry was born in Kenosha, Wis. to Ed and Eleanor Mattson on May 30, 1950. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1968. He graduated from Parkside in 1972. He married Noreen Behr on Oct. 13, 1973, at Kenosha Bible Church.



He worked as a manufacturing engineer for American Motors in Kenosha and Detriot, Navistar in Fort Wayne, Ind. and American Tooling Center in Jackson, Michigan.



He was a member of North Ridge Church in Plymouth and active in several bible study groups. He loved to fish, read and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren.



Larry is survived by his wife, Noreen, his children, Sara (Scott) Romines, Erik Mattson, Megan (Zac) Blaugh and his granddaughters Shelby, Sydney, Sophie, Vayda and Riley. His brothers Norm (Karen) Mattson and Doug Mattson. His niece Kelly (Randy) White and nephew Kurt (Beth) Mattson.



He was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Mattson.

The family of Larry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Gary and Joan Schoessow for their loving compassion while we were in Tampa.