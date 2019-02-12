Lawrence Mattson

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Noreen & Family the passing of Larry is very sad - he is no..."
    - Barbara Klees
  • "Sending lots of love and prayers from Nebraska! He will be..."
    - Linda Rediger
  • ""None of us lives to himself alone and none of us dies to..."
    - donna haynes
  • "Noreen and family, I am so sorry for your loss, and I hope..."
    - Pam Mattson Cook
  • "So sorry for your loss its hard when "
    - Cole Carey

Lawrence L. Mattson

1950 - 2019

Lawrence L. Mattson, 68, of Brighton, Mich., passed away while on vacation on Feb. 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. from complications from leukemia.

Larry was born in Kenosha, Wis. to Ed and Eleanor Mattson on May 30, 1950. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1968. He graduated from Parkside in 1972. He married Noreen Behr on Oct. 13, 1973, at Kenosha Bible Church.

He worked as a manufacturing engineer for American Motors in Kenosha and Detriot, Navistar in Fort Wayne, Ind. and American Tooling Center in Jackson, Michigan.

He was a member of North Ridge Church in Plymouth and active in several bible study groups. He loved to fish, read and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Noreen, his children, Sara (Scott) Romines, Erik Mattson, Megan (Zac) Blaugh and his granddaughters Shelby, Sydney, Sophie, Vayda and Riley. His brothers Norm (Karen) Mattson and Doug Mattson. His niece Kelly (Randy) White and nephew Kurt (Beth) Mattson.

He was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Mattson.

The family of Larry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Gary and Joan Schoessow for their loving compassion while we were in Tampa.



Blount & Curry Funeral Home

Carrollwood Chapel

3207 West Bearss Avenue

Tampa, FL 33618

PH: (813) 968-2231

FAX: (813) 968-2303

www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 12, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE | Tampa, FL 33618 | (813) 968-2231
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details