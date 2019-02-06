Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Geb.

Lillian M. Geb

1922 - 2019

Lillian M. Geb, 96, of Kenosha, died on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Kenosha on Oct. 23, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Mathias and Seraphine (Korec) Istvanek.

On Oct. 17, 1942, she married Charles G. Geb at St. Anthony Catholic Church. They were blessed with four children and 68 years of marriage. Sadly, Charles passed away on Aug. 27, 2010.

Over the years Lillian held a variety of jobs- she was a nanny, worked in a candy shop, Simmons and even made parachutes during WWII at Jockey. Along with her husband, she was a proud owner of Gebbies Soda Grill. Her employment continued on at Warwick TV and Stereo Factory; St. Joseph High School Cafeteria and she enjoyed giving out food samples at various local grocery stores.

She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed gardening and cooking. Lillian cherished spending time with family.

Lillian is survived by her children, Ruth Harker, Thomas (Jill) Geb and Nancy (Robert) Schwaiger, ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, a sister in law, Jean Istvanek and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Charles Geb, Jr., brother, Rudolph Istvanek, a brother and sister in law, Mathias and Lorraine Istvanek and son in law, Robert Harker, Sr.

Funeral services honoring Lillian's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Lillian will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice, 9114 58th Place, Suite 500, Kenosha, WI 53144, would be appreciated by the family.

