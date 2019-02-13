Lillian Haponik

1929 - 2019

Lillian Haponik, 89 of Kenosha, died on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Kenosha on Feb. 18, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella (Mashonska) Tonchills. She attended Durkee Elementary School, Lincoln Jr. High School and was a 1947 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On June 2, 1962, she was united in marriage to Michael Haponik. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2000.

Lillian was employed as an insurance secretary with OB-Gyn Associates of Kenosha, retiring in 1994. After retirement, from March, 2002 until 2010, she was employed in the kitchen of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She previously was employed with Simmons Company and American Motors Corporation.

Lillian was a lifelong and devoted member of St. Nicholas Church. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Church Council, where she held the position of secretary, and The Holy Trinity Sisterhood of St. Nicholas. Lillian was proud to have been awarded the Gramota recognition (certificate of dedicated service) from the Orthodox Church of America.

Lillian will be remembered as a very caring and independent lady. She was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. Lillian was very talented and cherished her time quilting, passing her love of sewing down to her daughter. She also enjoyed canning and cooking; especially ethnic dishes. Always looking forward to Spring, she loved tending to her garden and growing flowers. Her two granddaughters were her pride and joy. She always supported them by attending their many concerts and sporting events.

Lillian will always be remembered by her loving daughter, Lydia (Mark) Bollendorf; and her two granddaughters, Emily and Sara.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Kedzierski; and her brother, William Kulik.

Funeral Services honoring Lillian's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 4313 18th Ave. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the service. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Lillian will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. The visitation will conclude with a Panahida Memorial Service at 6 p.m. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials directed to St. Nicholas Church, 4313 18th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140, would be appreciated.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101