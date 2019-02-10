Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Vidlak.

Margaret Vidlak

1919 - 2019

Margaret Vidlak, 99, of Salem passed away on Thursday Feb. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born on Dec. 23, 1919, on the family farm west of Hillsboro, the daughter of the late George and Josie (Preslik) Hora. Margaret married Stan Vidlak in Feb. of 1967. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, working word puzzles, ceramics, crocheting, and spending time with her Pomeranians.

Margaret is survived by her children, Larry (Sandy) Retzlaff of Mauston, Betty Fitzgerald of Kenosha, James (Dianna) Retzlaff of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, Ronald (Donna) Retzlaff of Kenosha, and Joanne (Dave) Van Every of Hillsboro; step-sons, Vince (Sharon) Vidlak of Grants Pass, OR, James Vidlak of CA; grandchildren, Tina Retzlaff, Larry Fitzgerald, Debra Fitzgerald, Roxanne (Shannon) Jones, Tony Retzlaff, Rich (Lisa) Retzlaff, Ronda (Matt) Herring, Brenda Retzlaff, Sheryl (Mike) Mollman, Sarah (Dave) Hensler; 18 great grandchildren, Ashley Retzlaff, Tyler Retzlaff, Rhett and Ryan Kliger, Josie and Pricilla Jones, Preston Retzlaff, Ruby and Lincoln Retzlaff, Kyle Retzlaff, Kirsten Retzlaff, Ethan Retzlaff, Gavin Retzlaff, Mandline Herring, Rykler Herring, Kayla Auby, Evan Hensler, Trevor Hensler; and great grandchildren, Bradley and Blake Retzlaff. Margaret's family would like to thank Barb and Bob Brenner for always being there for our Mom.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m.. Entombment Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heartland Hospice would be appreciated.

