Marie M. Davis

1926 - 2019

Marie M. Davis, 92, of Kenosha passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

She was born in New Auburn, Wis. on May 25, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Jake and Helena (Meyer) Sykora.

On Oct. 5, 1948, in Chetek, Wis. she was united in marriage to Arvid Davis. After 61 years of marriage, Arvid preceded her in death in 2009.

Marie was a loving homemaker, who was later employed with Manutronics and Hospitality Manor Nursing Home.

She was a faithful member of St. Mark's the Evangelist Catholic Church.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, playing bingo and taking trips to casinos. She also enjoyed being with family, playing cards or games. Marie was always caring, giving and helpful. She will be remembered for her feisty and funny personality.

Marie is survived by her three daughters, Cathy (Gary) Starr, Joanne (Edwin) Edmark and Pamela (Duane Johnson) O'Hara; her grandchildren, Jennifer Stewart, Michael (Erin Huff) and Jeffery (Sharon Hoar) Berry; Michael, Leah and Paul Edmark; and Jeremy and Marcus (Kristin) McCoy; Kimberly (Scott) Spoerlein and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis W. Davis; her brothers, Millard, Jake and Joseph Sykora; her sisters, Stella Schnoor and Florence Effertz; and a brother and sister in infancy.

Funeral Services honoring Marie's life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1300 73rd Street. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Marie will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

