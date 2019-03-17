Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn (Conant) Curtin.

Marilyn Jean (Conant) Curtin

1932 - 2019

Marilyn Jean (nee: Conant) Curtin, 86, previously of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019, at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Born in Beloit, WIs., on Aug. 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Raymond R. and Pearl (Williams) Conant.

On Feb. 3, 1950, in Beloit, she was united in marriage to Donald Curtin, Sr. Their union was later dissolved.

In 1963, she moved to Kenosha and most recently, she moved to Wauwatosa. Marilyn was a music buff and she was a collector of all types of music. She enjoyed shopping and watching the Cubs and the Packers. Marilyn received her greatest joy when she was in the surroundings of her family; especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Nancy J. Curtin of Mt. Pleasant, Peggy L. (Steven) Hysell of Ladysmith and Donald T. (Julie) Curtin of Mt. Pleasant; her brother, Robert Conant of S. Beloit, Ill.; her grandchildren, Tom Curtin, Josh Karls, Sarah Hughes and Ryan Curtin; seven great grandchildren and one on the way; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Curtin; her brother Roy Conant; her sister, Marjorie Anis; her sister-in-law, Marion Conant; and her former husband, Donald Curtin.

A Memorial Service honoring Marilyn's life will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the , 620 S. 76th St., Ste. 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214, would be appreciated.

Marilyn's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Lutheran Home of Wauwatosa; especially the staff of 2 East; for their continued care.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101