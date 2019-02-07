Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlaine Cruz.

Marlaine Therese Cruz

1939- -2019

Marlaine Therese Cruz, RN, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 5, 2019. Marlaine was an amazing mother, awesome and proud grandmother, caring nurse, and tireless Chicago Bear's fan who always had her door open for family and friends. She was a caregiver who took care of anyone in need regardless of who they were or where they came from.

Marlaine was born May 8, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Evelyn Straub. She received her nursing degree from South Chicago Hospital and her Master's in Education from Carthage College. Her career in nursing brought her great joy and fulfillment and included surgical and ER nursing, hospital management, nursing education, and auditing for the State of Wisconsin.

While working at South Chicago Hospital, she met a physician, Nazario Cruz, to whom she was married for 54 wonderful years. They moved from Chicago to Kenosha, Wis., where they raised four children and enjoyed many happy years in their house by Lake Michigan. She formed many close friendships while volunteering at her children's schools, church, and medical auxiliary. She also traveled extensively with her family, enjoying many special trips to the Philippines and Disney World.

Marlaine and Nazario followed their children to Madison and settled in Waunakee for the last 33 years. Marlaine loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to their sporting and music events, and taking them on adventures. One of her favorite mottos was: "Grandma's: a place where cousins become friends."

Marlaine was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Nazario, with her sister, Dorothy Rupp, surviving her.

Surviving her are her four children and their families: daughter Mercedes Ranum, her husband Bill, and their children Tylor, Carly, Elly, and Jordan; daughter Marcelline Peterson, her husband Dave, and their children Aria, Ella, and Willa; son Joseph, his wife Laura, and their children Joey and his wife Bri, Julianna, and Cooper; and son Ricardo.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Al Musa, MD, and SSM Health at Home for their wonderful care and our extended family and friends for their kindness and generosity.

Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South Street, Waunakee, at 11 a.m.. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, with Monsignor James Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for distribution to local charities Marlaine held dear to her heart. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI 53597

(608)849-4513