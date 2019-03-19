Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Funk.

Mary Ann Funk

MaryAnn Funk, 87, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

She is survived by her three oldest children, Janice (Bruce) Bosman of Kenosha, Joseph (Dianne) Funk of Union Grove and Jill Oscarson of Pleasant Prairie; all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim and Jerry Urban; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Turner.

Funeral Services honoring MaryAnn's life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. Private interment will take place in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Paris, WI. A visitation for MaryAnn will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial remembrances to Heartland Hospice Services of Kenosha, 9114 58th Pl. #500, Kenosha, WI 53144 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, March 20th edition of the Kenosha News.

