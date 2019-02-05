Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Peterson.

Mary Colette Peterson

1931 - 2019

Mary Colette Peterson passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the age of 87.

Colette was born Aug. 27, 1931, to Lawrence and Oveda Wisnefski from the town of Paris. It was there that Colette grew up on a farm with her 8 brothers and sisters. On that farm is where Colette learned to love the country life, the farm, the land and the animals. She was raised knowing if you work hard, have the perfect life partner and a strong belief in God, you will succeed in life.

Colette loved singing and dancing and it was in that fashion that she met the love of her life Paul E. Peterson at a dance in Kenosha county. They were married on August 4th, 1950 and continued to dance together until Paul passed away in 1998. The two of them resided in several homes in Racine and Kenosha County until they bought their beloved farm, in the town of Raymond, where they raised their 4 children: Paulette (Al) Thomas, Edward, Larry (Michele) and Tina (Gary) Welker.

Aside from being devoted to her farm life and her husband, Colette was a substitute teacher for many years and continued teaching at St. Louis Catholic School after her husband passed away.

Colette is survived by her three children: Eddie and Larry Peterson and daughter Tina Welker, her son-in-law Al Thomas, brothers Dick (Liz), Mike (Barb) and Wayne Wisnefski, sisters Maureen Willkomm, Karen Noonan and Gail (Virgil) Gentz, brother-in-law Russell (Judith) Peterson, sisters-in-law Margie Peterson and Judy (Bill) Bremel. She is further survived by her 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul, daughter, Paulette, sisters, Marlin Wisnefski and Rita (George) Thomas, brothers-in-law: Patrick Noonan, George Willkomm, and Wilmer Peterson.

The family has suggested memorials in honor of Colette, be made to either St. Louis Catholic Church or .

Colette's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her niece Cindi Thomas and to her loving caregivers Kiera Herr and Sonja Trocke and for all their care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow service at St. Louis Cemetery.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011