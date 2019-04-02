Matthew Bryce Bolinski

2016 - 2019

Matthew Bryce Bolinski, 2 years old, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Born in Kenosha, on Oct. 20, 2016, he was the beloved son of Stephen and Katherine (Antony) Bolinski, III.

Matthew brightened everyone, everywhere with his contagious smile. He loved watching movies, especially Trollhunters with daddy, and Zootopia and Hotel Transylvania II with mommy. He loved dinosaurs, going to the parks in New York, cuddling with mommy on the plane rides to all of their adventures, going to the pool, and animals.

Surviving Matthew are his parents, Stephen Bolinski, III and Katherine Bolinski. His maternal grandparents are Michael and Melanie Antony; his paternal grandparents, Stephen (Karen) Bolinski, Jr. and Lorraine Filtrante; his United States Navy family; and his aunts and uncles, Phillip (Paula) Antony, Rachel (Nick) Toecker, Karen Antony, Steven Antony, Deanna Antony, Michael Bolinski, Kyle Bolinski, Stephanie Bolinski, Katherine Kern, and Virginia Filtrante. Matthew Bryce Bolinski has also been a blessing to extended family and friends in Wisconsin, Virginia, New Jersey (Naval Weapon Station Earl), South Carolina, California, and New York.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

