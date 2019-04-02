Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max Jester D.M.V..

Max Eugene Jester, D.M.V.

1931 - 2019

Max Eugene Jester, D.V.M., 87, of Antioch, Ill., passed away suddenly, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Lagro, Ind., the son of the late Garland and Lucille (nèe Urschel) Jester. Max served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He completed his undergraduate work at Purdue University and received his D.V.M. from Ohio State University in 1960. Max practiced for 3 years in Peotone, Ill. before moving to Antioch and going to work for Lakes Animal Clinic. In 1966, he met Carolyn on a blind date, and they were married 1 ½ years later on Oct. 28, 1967. In 1968, he purchased Lakes Animal Clinic and sold it in 2018 after 50 years of ownership. He continued to work until days before his passing. Max's passions in life were his family, his work, and Purdue basketball.

Max is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Carolyn; their children, Marci (Russ) Gordon, Kathy (Ron) Nolte, Amy Jester; their four grandchildren, Mags, Corinne, Abbi, and Allie; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sharon Scott and Sandy Hartman.