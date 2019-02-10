Obituary

Melanie Ann Waldo



1956 - 2019



Melanie Ann Waldo, 62, of Trevor, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Wis. She was born Aug. 24, 1956, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of the late LeVern and Amanda Roselita (nèe Parks) Rice. Upon graduating from Centerville High School, she moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa with her sister, quickly making many lifelong friends and starting a family with her first husband Patrick Connors. The two married in Aug. 1986, and amongst raising two sons, their family relocated to Pewaukee, Wis. She later met James Waldo whom she married in June 2009 in Lake Geneva, Wis.



Melanie excelled in her career as a compensation analyst, where her passion, hard work, and expertise led to multiple awards and made her a valuable colleague to those around her. Melanie's devotion as a wife, mother, sister, and friend is evident in the immense joy she brought to all those around her. She was known for her smile, strength, sense of humor, and fun-loving spirit. She may have been the smallest person in the room, but she had the biggest heart.



Melanie is survived by her husband, James, and his daughter, Jamie; her sons, Casey and Dillon; her sister, Micky; her three nieces, Amber, Amanda, and Alana; and great-niece, Mila; as well as many loving in-laws, cherished cousins, and lifelong friends.



Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18700 116th St. Bristol, WI 53104, with Memorial Mass following at noon. Inurnment will be in South Bristol Cemetery, Bristol, WI at a later date. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations to are greatly appreciated. Please sign the online guestbook for Melanie at www.strangfh.com





