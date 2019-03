Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Mickey" Breen. View Sign

Mike was a partner in the landscaping firm Rosborough Partners from which he developed many friendships.



He had a passion for gardens and was very well respected and loved for his work in this area. He was also an avid bicyclist, kayaker, hiker and fisherman; he loved the outdoors and he loved life. He resided in Kenosha, Wis. after living most of his life in Ill.



He is survived by his love Barbara , by his children, Kevin, Peter (April), Ryan (Melissa) Breen and Katie (Richard) Dieker, and by his grandchildren, Patrick, Anna Fay and Brayden. He was also the dear brother of Terrence (Patricia), Mark (Barbara), John (Beverly) and Gerard Breen and uncle of many loving nephews and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Grace Breen.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, from 10 a.m until time of the Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 7117 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miles for Melanoma (sponsor runner Katie



