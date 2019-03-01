Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Michael Ganz.

Dr. Michael A. Ganz

1958 - 2019

Michael A. Ganz, MD, 60, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, as the result of a heart attack.

Michael was born in Chicago, Ill. on March 30, 1958, to Victor and Lorraine (nee: Greenman) Ganz. He graduated from Niles West High School – Skokie in 1976 and went on to dedicate himself to his education and fulfill his dreams of being a doctor. Michael received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from University of Illinois – Champaign, earned his Doctor of Medicine from Chicago Medical School, served his Residency at University of Illinois Hospital, and completed his Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Ganz came to Racine and went on to establish Ganz Allergy and Asthma Clinic in 1998 – enhancing the lives of thousands of patients during his career. Dr. Ganz was a dedicated, compassionate, intelligent, and unbelievably caring doctor to every single patient. He will always be remembered for his kind and genuine character.

Surviving are Mike's beloved daughters Carly Elizabeth Ganz, Jennifer Rose (Nathan Abrahamson) Ganz and Elena Renee Ganz; mother, Lorraine Ganz; former wife and forever best-friend, Susan (nee: Horne) Ganz; sister, Leslie (Larry) Susler; brothers, Dr. Robert (Keri) Ganz and Phillip Ganz; niece, Sarah Susler; nephews, Gabriel, Zander and Harlow Ganz; loyal canine companions, Winston and Olive; the entire Horne family, his office staff family, and an abundance of faithful friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Victor Ganz, in 2014.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rabbi Martyn Adelberg officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Friends can meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Shalom Memorial Park (1700 W. Rand Road Arlington Heights, IL 60004) on Monday, March 4, at 10 a.m with Shiva to follow. Memorials to Rimland Services (providing a welcoming home to individuals with autism) 1265 Hartrey Ave. Evanston, IL 60202 have been suggested.

