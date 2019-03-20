Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Barengo.

Mildred J. Barengo

1930 - 2019

Mildred J. Barengo, 88, formerly of Kenosha, Wis., was called home to heaven on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Pahrump, Nev.

Born on Sept. 16, 1930, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Uhrin.

Mildred was employed at Simmons Company Office from 1946-1950, where she met her husband, John Barengo. They were married on June 5, 1948 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was also a homemaker, along with her husband John they raised two children, one who was born with Cerebral Palsy. Living in Kenosha, she served as Financial Secretary of the Sunday School, President and Secretary of the Dorcas Guild, Bulletin Secretary and member of the church choir with St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Having been blessed with a kind, caring and loving spirit, she was an inspiration to all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her two cats, Bert and Ernie.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Susan (Scott), grandchildren, Terra (Mark), Raymond (Necha), Rex (Terri), 10 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, one sister Anne Peters and nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Anna Uhrin, husband, John, son, David, and sister Ellen Koloen.

Funeral services will be private and held at a later date. For anyone who knew Millie, they knew how much she loved her ice cream. If you want to honor her memory, go out and have an ice cream cone and think of her. She will be truly missed by everyone.