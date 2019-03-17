Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell Citron.

Mitchell R. Citron

1952 - 2019

Mitchell R. Citron, 66, of Somers, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1952, to the late Irwin and Corrine (Lazar) Citron in Chicago.

On Dec. 28, 2007, he married Jill M. Gomez in Omaha, Ne.

Mitchell worked in auto recycling.

Mitchell was an avid animal lover. His pets included his parrot, Gus, his snakes, Boa and Riggs, and his cats, Faith and Darla. He was an avid Cub, Bears and Blackhawk fan.

Mitchell is survived by his wife Jill, children Geoffrey A. Citron, Brandon (Krystina) Gomez and Britney Gomez, his grandchildren Teigan, Belia and Taryn Gomez, sister Janice R. Citron and Daniel E. Citron.

He is preceded in death by his beloved dog Katie and cat Betty.

Per Mitchells wishes private services were held.

