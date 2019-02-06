Mitchell J. "Mitch" Engen
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell "Mitch" Engen.
Mitchell J. "Mitch" Engen, 65, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence.
A memorial service for Mitch will be held on Sunday Feb. 17, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Sunday in Founders Hall from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667
www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 6, 2019