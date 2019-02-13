Nancy Patricia Schaum

1956 - 2019

Nancy Patricia Schaum, 62, passed away in her home on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

She was born on April 10, 1956, in Chicago, Ill., and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Patricia (Powell) Math. After growing up in Illinois with her sister Debbie, her brother Chris and her late brother Paul, she fell in love and got married to her husband of 30 years, Greg. A few years later, she moved to Paddock Lake with Greg and her four children; Heather, Amber, Ryan and Paul.

Nancy was a loving wife, incredible grandmother and the best mom the world has ever seen. When you think of a good mother, you think of someone who puts her children above all else, no matter the circumstances. Nobody embodied that sentiment more than she did. She was the most genuine person you could ever have the privilege of meeting, showering everyone in her presence with happiness. Her most beloved trait was the never-ending love in her heart, as she always put her loved ones first without a moment of hesitation.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Schaum; her sister, Debbie (Chris) Schaum; her brother, Chris Math; her daughter, Heather (Timothy) Beucher; her daughter, Amber (Luke Redlin) Garrity; her son, Ryan (Trisch Ultsch) Schaum; her son, Paul (Samantha Casper) Schaum; and her grandchildren, Haley Beucher, Brenden Beucher, Avery Beucher, Drake Beucher, Bella Beucher, Aubrey Beucher, Lilly DeVries, Taylor DeVries, and Asher Ultsch.

A celebration of Nancys wonderful life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Jeddys Bar, located at 1660 240th Ave., Kansasville, WI, 53139. In honor of her bright and vibrant personality, we ask that you wear something that reflects the amazing person that she was, as this will be all about spreading the joy and laughter that she was able to bring to all our lives.