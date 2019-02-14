Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Bishop.

Richard E. Bishop

1965 - 2019

Richard Eugene Bishop, 54, of Thatcher, Ariz., went to be with the Lord on Saturday Feb. 9, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. He was surrounded by his family and dearest friend.

Richard was born in Racine, Wis., the son of Charles Richard Bishop and Neta Mae Andersen Bishop. Richard was raised in Racine where he attended public schools and became a skilled mechanic. Richard proudly raised his three wonderful and successful children who gave him nine beautiful grandchildren.

Richard became an avid camper and enjoyed traveling the country where nature and the old west became his passion. His childhood dream of living in the old west came true as he toured with various western curators such as Shaunessy's Shadow. He loved donning his western attire and reliving the past, reenacting gunfights with his dear friends, as Marshall Obadiah Bishop and he was often referred to as Montana Dakota.

Richard enjoyed riding his motorcycle and sharing his desire to help others. He served three years as Sargent at Arms of the Brothers and Lil Sister's Social Club of Thatcher, Ariz., as well as Vice President. The club's passion is to do benefits for United States Veterans with cancer. The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, The Special Olympics, and The Safe House of Thatcher.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Charles R. and Neta M. Andresen Bishop; his grandparents, Elmer and Edna Andersen, and Kenneth and Esther Bishop; his uncle Dennis Andersen, and cousin Michael Foss.

Richard is survived by his children, April Ann Carrol (Fausto) of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Joseph E. Bishop (Christina) of Fayetteville, N.C.; and Timothy R. Bishop (Penny Jo) of Wausau, Wis.

He is also survived by his brothers Gregory S. Bishop of Kenosha, Wis.; Brent O. Smith of Mikana, Wi; and his sister Charlene M. Lassig of Kenosha, Wis.; and his grandchildren, Ralph, Joanna, Holly, Eric, Teagan, Layla, Dexter, Caellullm and Charlie; and by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Richard will be forever missed by his long-time companion and light of his life, Levenda Mobley and their family, Ben and Nicholas Mobley.