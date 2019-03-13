Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Cutter.

Robert Earl Cutter

1920 - 2019

Robert Cutter, 99, of Union Grove passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019, on his 99th birthday at the WI Veterans Home in Union Grove.

Robert was born on March 10, 1920, in Viroqua, Wis., the son of the late Carter and Eugenie (Gratton) Cutter. He was educated in the schools of Richland Center and was a graduate of UW-Madison. Robert was a member of the U.S. Marines and fought in W W 2 from 1941-1945 He married Camilla "Pinky" Kever on Oct. 9, 1942, in San Diego, Calf., he later married Elizabeth Champlain on June 29, 1974, in Kenosha. Robert was assistant vice president of 1st National Bank for 31 years. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, golfing, and bowling. He continued to work and volunteer for R S V P. Finally retiring at the age of 90.

Survivors include his son, Robert Allen Cutter of Kenosha; daughters, Theresa (Robert) Rahn of Texas, Candace Koch of Ore.; sister, Audrey (William) Brewer of Wash.; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his 2 wives Camilla and Elizabeth.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the V.A. facility at Union Grove, as well as a thanks to Aurora Hospice

.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Kenosha Funeral Services with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. Burial of his cremains will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Richland Center, Wis., at a later date.

