Robert W. Dersien
Robert W. Dersien, 78, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at The Villa at Lincoln Park.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 17, 2019