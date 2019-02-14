Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Peterson.

Robert"Bob" Willard Peterson

1924 - 2019

Robert (Bob) Willard Peterson, 95, of Kenosha Wis., formerly of Waukegan Ill. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Home.

Bob was born Jan. 18, 1924, and lived his early years in Waukegan Ill.

He graduated in the class of 1942, from Zion-Benton High School, where he met the love of his life, Loa Grace Gustafson. They raised their family attending Immanuel Baptist Church in Waukegan, and had most recently been attending Christ Community Church in Zion.

He worked at Abbott Laboratories several years before marrying Loa.

After leaving Abbott, he began his life-long career in Auto Body Repair.

He loved everything cars, bowling, softball, and was a life-long Cubs Fan.

Survivors include three daughters; Beverly (David) Brandt of Zion, Ill., Kay (Curt) Carlson of Hickman, Neb., and Peggy (Randal) Johnson of Bourbonnais, Ill. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Bryan (Jonica) Carlson of Hickman,Neb., Kristy Guzman of Beach Park,Ill., Shelli McClintock of Lincoln, Neb., David (Allison) Carlson of Westfield, Ind., John (Kristen) Brandt of Wadsworth, Ill., Jeremy (Carol) Johnson of Zionsville, Ind., Matthew (Jackie) Johnson of Rosemount, Minn., Graham (Brittany) Johnson of Indianapolis, Ind., Ryan (Samantha) Brandt of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., 27 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, sister-in-law – Junella Halverson Mount Dora, Fla..

The family expresses their sincere thanks for the support and prayers from friends, relatives, and caregivers.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church in Zion, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.