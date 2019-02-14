Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Rossing. View Sign

Robert J. Rossing



Robert J. Rossing, U.S. Marine Veteran, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, at the age of 66 at Midway Neurological and Rehab in Bridgview, Ill.



Robert enjoyed music and watching sports especially his beloved Chicago Cubs.



Dear brother of Carl, John (Christine) and Rosalyn (the late Richard Lamphier). Proud uncle of Angela and Johnny Rossing, and Brandon Axelrod.



He was preceded in death by his parents Robert A. and Virginia E. Rossing.



Memorial Service will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the .





