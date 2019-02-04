Roberta Rieschl

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "what good memories we have of Bert. Prayers and hugs . I`m..."
    - Gereene Callahan

Roberta M. Rieschl

1925 - 2019

Roberta M. Rieschl, 93, of Kenosha, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

Funeral services honoring Roberta's life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. Private interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Roberta will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Brookside Care Center Life Enrichment Program, 3506 Washington Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144.



Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home &

Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Funeral Home
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 4, 2019