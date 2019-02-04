Roberta M. Rieschl
1925 - 2019
Roberta M. Rieschl, 93, of Kenosha, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.
Funeral services honoring Roberta's life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. Private interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Roberta will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Brookside Care Center Life Enrichment Program, 3506 Washington Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144.
