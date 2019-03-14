Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Bordo.

Rose L. Bordo

1926 - 2019

Rose L. Bordo, 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Brookside Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

On Sept. 24, 1926, she was born in Kenosha; she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Theresa (Vite) Manna.

On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Nicholas Bordo at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2003.

Rose was employed at Kenosha Bindery, Samuel Lowe, and as a Lunch Lady at Bradford High School for many years until her retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, the Moose, and a former member of the Italian American Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino and playing slot machines. She was an avid Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cubs Fan. Rose loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Rose is survived by her three children, David B. (Maureen) Bordo of Kenosha, Carolyn (Paul) Gannaway of Racine, and Diana (Jeffrey) Wolkomir of Kenosha; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Braund and Gloria Christensen, both of Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Elizabeth Wortley, and four brothers, Frank, Eugene, Albert and Arthur.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Suzanne Mattox and all those who cared for their mother at Brookside.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, at Proko Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

