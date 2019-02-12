Samuel Beltran Charo

1929 - 2019

Samuel Beltran Charo, 90, of Cotulla, Texas, was laid to rest in his Saviors arms on Saturday Feb. 9, 2019 in Kenosha Wis.

Samuel was born to Alonzo and Maria (Beltran) Charo on Jan. 23, 1929. He attended school in Cotulla as well as worked as a migrant worker until he settled in Racine, Wis. in the early 1960's, where he married Lucia Torres in July of 1966. Retiring from J.I. Case in 1988.

Samuel lived a fruitful life and was beloved by many. Known for always willing to help anyone; from fixing a flat tire on a bike to providing a meal if needed. The neighborhood kids knowing he was the go-to man as he could fix almost anything with duct tape and a hammer. His adult friends knowing him as a true gentleman; styling his khaki pants with either his black or tangerine Stacy Adam's, earning him the nick-name "El Catrin".

Samuel and his wife Lucia had five children. Oscar (Jacqueline) DeLeon, Brenda Ann (Joaquin) Velazquez-Charo, Ann Marie (Humbero) Charo-Longoria, Rose Marie (Jose) Charo-Cardenas, and Samuel Charo Jr. He leaves behind a beloved nephew, Dave Prado (Rogelio Charo), 16 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren. Samuel is preceded in death by his wife, a sister Irma Vargas and three brothers; Alonzo Charo, Jose Angel Charo, and Rogelio Charo.

A visitation will be held on Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.. Burial St. George Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943