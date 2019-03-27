Samuel N. DiPasquale

1931 - 2019

Samuel N. DiPasquale, 87, of Silver Lake, Wis., passed away at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Sam was born in Racine on Nov. 21, 1931, to Samuel L. DiPasquale and Dorothy (nee, Johnson) Simpson. He married the former Mary Lou Chiausky on Nov. 8, 1952. Sam served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He worked at Lindstroms Bakery, Schaefer Pontiac, and Hougards Mobil. He then started DiPasquales Mobil with his brother Bill in 1957. After his brother passed away, he continued to run the business for 30 years. He then turned the business over to his two sons. After retirement, he and Mary Lou enjoyed spending winters in Florida. Sam was an avid golfer, with two hole in ones to his credit. He also enjoyed deer hunting in his younger years. Sam was a huge Packer fan.

Loving father of Jeri DiPasquale, Gary (Janine) DiPasquale, Sandra DiPasquale and Bill (Laurie) DiPasquale; treasured grandfather of Shaun (Kerry) Nelson, Erin (Jason Giesel) Nelson, Jim DiPasquale, Lisa (Eric Yttri) Di Pasquale, Stephanie (Alex) Lowman and Jon (Kelsey Coultrip) DiPasquale; and great-grandfather of Kailey, Trinity, Sadie and Adelaide Nelson, Liam Widmar, Lillian DiPasquale, Andi and Michael Giesel. Sam is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Mianecki; sisters-in-law, Doris Britson and Ida Johnson; special family friend, Sandy Nielsen and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Lou, his mother and father, and his brother Bill.

A memorial service for Sam will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. A private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m.

