Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra "Sandy" Smith.

Sandra L. "Sandy" Smith

1949 - 2019

Sandra L. "Sandy" Smith, 69, of Kenosha, died on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Aurora-St. Luke's Hospital.

Born in Illinois on July 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Sauber.

On Oct. 5, 1979, she married Ted J. Smith.

Sandy was employed at Jockey International as a Customer Service Representative, retiring in 2016.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Lorri (Michael) Roberts, Robert (Jeanette) Smith, Christopher (Laura) Smith and Lisa Smith; her grandchildren, Ashley, Cody, Alexis, Logan, Kyle and Kory; several great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack (Jean) Sauber; her sister, Betsy Martin and her sisters-in-law Emily Delaney and Rose Mary Hartl.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her son, James Smith; and her brother, Don Sauber.

A visitation honoring Sandy's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Montemurro, Dr. Museitif, Dr. Joshi, and the nursing staff at St. Catherine's Dialysis Center and ICU for providing their mom with such amazing care.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101