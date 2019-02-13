Shirley B. Blanchard

1934 - 2019

Shirley B. Blanchard, 84, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

She was born on July 1, 1934, to the late George and Fern (Humes) Sanderson in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On April 24, 1954, she married Clarence E. Blanchard Jr. at the First United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2017.

Shirley worked as a numerator for the R.L. Polk City Directory, retiring as a supervisor.

Shirley was a member of the Kenosha Garden Club.

Shirley enjoyed playing bridge with her lady friends once a month for over 40 years, enjoyed sewing and was a talented artist painting with watercolors and painting china. She recently had one of her paintings selected to be auctioned off in Milwaukee for the Alzheimer's Association.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Mylene (Don Rehkopf) Blanchard of Pleasant Prairie, her son David (Renae Radtke) Blanchard of Kenosha, her grandchildren Jason (Sarah) Blanchard and Allie Blanchard, her great grandchildren Emerie Esparza and Olessia Blanchard and her sisters Joyce Talley and Linda Petry both of Kenosha.

She is preceded in death by two daughters Laura LeAnn and Renae Rose.

Funeral Services for Shirley will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

