Stanley W. Peterson, Jr.

1934 - 2019

Stanley W. Peterson Jr. "Stan", 84 was a long-time resident of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his residence. Stan was the loving husband of Nancy (Madison) Peterson. Cherished father to David (Lesly) Peterson, Lori (Kevin) Harper, Dale (Jennifer) Peterson, and Dan Peterson. He was the proud grandfather of Christopher and Elizabeth Harper, Jose Rosales, Inez Peterson, Jorilyn, Drake, Hollyn, Kailey and Jessica Peterson, and Danica Peterson. He was also Great grandfather to Jackson and Cayde.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.

He was born on June 9, 1934, in Winthrop Harbor, Ill., to the late Stanley W. (Ruth) Peterson, Sr. He was educated in Winthrop Harbor and Zion. Stan served in the U.S. Army in 1958, serving overseas and was honorably discharged in 1960 as an Army mechanic. He married Nancy Madison on April 30, 1960 in Kenosha. He worked as an inspector for Johns Mansville for many years. Watching wrestling was a favorite pastime of Stan's along with working on cars and in his younger days he enjoyed square dancing with Nancy. While Stan was well-respected for his strong work ethic, what he valued most was his family. Stan's life and legacy will be celebrated at a private funeral service at Sunset Ridge Cemetery on Feb. 11.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care given to Stanley.

