Susan K. (Maurer) Sieger

1950 - 2019

Susan K. Sieger (nee Maurer), of New Berlin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at the age of 68. Susan was born in Kenosha, Wis. on Oct. 26, 1950 to Edward and Rhea (nee Schultz) Maurer. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with an infectious smile and a hug for all. Susan was an inspiration to young and old alike.

Susan will be deeply missed by her husband, Timothy; children, Colleen (Dan) Mueller, Scott (Sue) Sieger, Peter (Deanna) Sieger, Jason Sieger, Kimberly (Josh) Hohnstein, and Katherine (Ray Lonnemann) Sieger; grandchildren, Sydney, Sabrina, Thomas, Matthew, Brandon, Andy, Natalie, Tyler, Faith, Kyle, Lucas, Mikalah, Michael, Mylee, and Zack. She is further survived by siblings, Carol (Gene) Iaquinta, Steven Maurer, Ann (Robert) Brothen, Amy (Doug) Greiner, and Chris (Pam) Maurer; other relatives, and many friends. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Rhea and brother, Jim.

Special thanks to Dr. Hake and his wonderful caring staff, Pro-Health Cancer Center, and all those who cared unconditionally.

The visitation for Susan will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 5 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's name to Pro-Health Cancer Center https://www.prohealthcare.org/foundation-cancer-center-donation-form.aspx or https://www.prohealthcare.org/foundation-make-a-gift.aspx