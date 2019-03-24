Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Cassens.

Theresa A. Cassens

1957 - 2019

Theresa A. "Tree" Cassens, 61, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1957, to the late John F. and Genevieve (Braun) Cassens in Sterling, Ill. She was educated in the schools of Sterling.

Theresa worked as a health care provider for the Dixon State School for several years.

Theresa enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows, fishing, football, shooting pool, reading, socializing and loved spending time with her friends and family.

Theresa is survived by her sons John P. "JP" (Farrah Elkins) Southey of Lucedale, MS and John R. Waupoose of Kenosha; her significant other Bob Waupoose of Kenosha; her sister, Cynthia "Tuttie" Rodriguez of Sterling, Ill., and her brother, Steven Cassens of Dixon, Ill., and her grandchildren Max, Wren and Morrigan.

She is preceded in death by a brother Michael Cassens and her dog Sassy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Theresa's

Online Memorial Book