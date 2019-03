Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommasina "Nina" Curi.

Tommasina "Nina" Curi

1937 - 2019

Tommasina "Nina" Curi, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Cosenza, Calabria, Italy, on June 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alfredo and Ettora (Torchia) Rizzitano.

On Oct. 21, 1967, she wed Marino C. Curi in Cosenza, Italy and shortly thereafter immigrated to Kenosha, Wis. He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2003.

Nina was a very loving, selfless and prayerful woman. Her greatest joy was in cooking and taking care of her beloved family. She was employed part-time as a seamstress at Jockey and later as a cook at various nursing homes as well as the Kenosha Unified School District. She enjoyed gardening, walking, dancing, praying and being with others. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. In the end, the Alzheimer's-type Dementia had taken many of her precious memories. However, she never lost her love of music, dancing and especially of people. She loved everyone and they loved her through it all. Now, that's amore!

Survivors include her four children, Tony Curi, Anna (Michael) Nuzzo, Francesca (Joseph) Capelli and Carolina (Robert) Bado, all of Kenosha; her brother, Filippo (Letizia) Rizzitano of Kenosha; her sister, Dina (Guido) Vitali of Marche, Italy; and her ten grandchildren, Makaia and Antonio Curi, Drake and Luke Nuzzo, George, Tommasina and Paul Capelli, and Zachary, Maxwell and Julia Bado.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, at St. Anne Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12 noon. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

