Victoria Diane Alexander

1947- -2019

Victoria Diane Alexander, 71, passed away Friday March 22, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Campus.

Victoria was born on Dec. 14, 1947, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Lee and Joyce (Hamilton) Wagner. She was educated in the schools of Chicago and Kenosha, while graduating from Bradford H.S. Victoria married Lester Alexander in 1971, in Calif.

Victoria was employed at AMC, worked as a custodian for KUSD, the Gopher News, and most recently Wal-Mart. She was a member of New Brighter Day Church. Her hobbies included dancing, cutting hair, playing pool and Bingo, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Voncille Wagner; brother, Lee Wagner; sisters, Cassandra Wagner-Cokes, Denise Wagner; grandchildren, Vaquida, Veronica, and Quintin; and 6 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery, at a later date.

