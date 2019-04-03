Walter Cooks

1961 - 2019

Walter Cooks, 57, of Kenosha passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

He was born on April 4, 1961 to the late Andrew Jarriett Sr. and Ruthie Davis in Vance, M. He was educated in Waukegan.

Walter worked at North American Saw as a forklift driver for 20 plus years.

On April 12, 2000 he married Sylvia Strong in Kenosha.

Walter loved to fish, listening to Luther Vandross, an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, Chicago Cub fan and was a jack-of-all-trades.

Walter is survived by his wife Sylvia, his mother Ruthie, his children Barnell Love, Walter Love, Vontrell (Jerrica) Cooks, Quandale Cooks, Shaytavia Cooks and Malik Cooks, 10 grandchildren, five brothers Jimmy (Sonya) Cooks, Rickey Cooks, Jewel Cooks, Calvin Cooks and James Cooks all of Kenosha, and six sisters Elmira Handford of Racine, Velvert Cooks, Betty (Ernest) Platt, Ruthie Cooks all of Kenosha, Carolyn Cooks of Racine and Kim Cooks of Kenosha and his mother-in-law Jean Strong of Kenosha and father-in-law Larry Strong of Hampton, AR. He was loved and survived by many family members of Kenosha and Mississippi.

He is preceded in death by his father, grandmother, sister Judy, special nephew Rick Cooks and a special uncle Jimmy Roger.

Funeral Services for Walter will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 12 p.m. (Noon) at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

