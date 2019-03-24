Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Andersen.

William Andersen

1952 - 2019

William Andersen, 67, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019, at Ravenswood Adult Family Home.

William was born on Feb. 15, 1952, in Kenosha, the son of the late Theodore and Helen (Kitzrow) Andersen. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. William attended St. Matthew's Church in Kenosha. His hobbies included doing puzzles, following politics and current events, was an avid sports fan, cheering for the Packers, Brewers, and other local teams, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and other local charity groups, and enjoyed his time at Careers in Racine.

Survivors include his loving sister, Candy (Dennis) Penkalski of Mukwonago; niece, Tammy Penkalski; nephew, Craig Penkalski; and also survived by multiple cousins. William was preceded in death by his parents.

His sister is grateful to Brotoloc, Careers in Racine, and Hospice Alliance of Kenosha for the care provided to Bill.

Per William's wishes services were private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943