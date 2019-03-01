Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Bruce.

William E. "Bill" Bruce

1945 - 2019

William E. "Bill" Bruce, 73, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on June 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert and Jeanette (Zellen) Bruce. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

On Aug. 14, 1965, he married Linda Cowen.

Bill was employed as a Millwright at Chrysler until his retirement in 2002. He dreamt of owning his own business, which led him to owning and operating The Fish Paradise in Kenosha. Bill was also a member of S.E.A.S. Aquarium Society which he was the treasurer of, and the Kenosha Freemasons.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Scouts, woodworking, going to the casino, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda; his five children, Pamela Bruce-Atout, Bill (Eva) Bruce, Lisa (Sharon Cline) Bruce, Tom (Kibbie) Bruce, and Wendy (Chris) Ostrander; 15 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two sisters, Barbara (Gary) Van Lydegraf, Jr., and Sharon Frederick; and a sister-in-law, Pat Bruce.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bruce.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Service will take place on Monday, March 4, at the funeral home, at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated by the family.

