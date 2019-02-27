Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" DeBock.

William J. "Bill" DeBock

William J. "Bill" DeBock, 79, of Kenosha, passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral Services honoring Bill's life will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. A visitation for Bill will be held on Monday, March 4, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, March 3rd edition of the Kenosha News.

