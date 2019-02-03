Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Madison.

William Martin Madison

1941 - 2019

William Martin Madison, 77, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

William Wade Smith was born on Oct. 28, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Georgia Coburn and Wade Smith. He was adopted in 1942 by Norman and Margaret Madison and became William Martin Madison.

He attended St. Thomas, McKinley Jr. High and graduated from Mary D. Bradford in 1959. He served in the United States Air Force in Puerto Rico until he was honorably discharged in 1962. Bill married Sandra Mills in 1964.

He was employed by AMC for 30 years until its closing in 1988. He then worked at Palmen Motors.

Bill always owned a dog and had many hobbies including pheasant hunting, reading, model ship and plane building, rock tumbling, aquarium fish, steam trains, photography, visiting light houses, civil war history buff, and a lot of traveling.

He had nine lovely grandchildren he truly enjoyed, Hayley, Hannah and Alexa Cahill, Escher Madison, Robert, Lukas, Maeghan and Isabel Jensen, and Aryana Madison. He was preceded in death by a beloved son, Zachary in 2013; and three brothers, David and Leslie Smith, and Patrick Kimball.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Cynthia (Daniel) Cahill and Rachel (Robert) Jensen; son, Jeffrey Madison; daughter-in-law, Catherine Madison; sisters, Patricia Madison, Brenda Stager, and Mary Smith; and brothers, Donald, Harry, and Howard Smith and Tyrone, Gregory and Mark Kimball.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Proko Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Ships ( https://www.mercyships.org/ ) or ( https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/ ) would be greatly appreciated by the family.

