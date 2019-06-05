|
Adrain Lee Coffman, age 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Adrain was born April 27, 1938, in Callao, Missouri. He was the fifth child of the late Raymond Coffman and Martha Eaton Coffman. On January 11, 1957, he married his High School Sweetheart, Carolyn Minshall. They later had two daughters Shelda Lee Coffman and Conda Joy Coffman.
Adrain graduated high school as part of the first graduating class of the newly founded Kirksville Bible School in 1956. Years later he would serve this institution as president of the board and acting principal for a short while.
He served as a foreman at the McGraw Edison Factory until he moved to attend College in Overland Park, Kansas. While there in college, he worked at the Herald and Banner Press. After leaving Overland Park, they moved to Callao, Missouri, where he raised his family. During this time, he served as a maintenance supervisor for the Callao School. He also worked in construction and carpentry along with farming. He later worked in the boiler plant at A.T. University, in Kirksville, Missouri, where he retired in November of 2018.
Adrain was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Raymond and Martha Coffman, three brothers Wilford, Dean, and Clifford , and two sisters Nellita (Coffman) Pillars, and Jo Lynn Coffman, who died as an infant.
Adrain is survived by one brother J.O. Coffman of Kirksville, MO.
He leaves behind his Wife, Carolyn (Minshall) Coffman, of Kirksville, MO. Two daughter's and sons-in-law, Shelda Goodwin and husband Daniel of Overland Park, KS ; Conda Mauck and husband Larry of Shawnee, KS; Four Grandchildren and spouses, Heather (Goodwin) Meinking and husband Matthew of Meriam KS; Ryan Goodwin and wife Alexa, of Overland Park, KS; Ashley (Mauck) Zimmerman and husband Cameron of Olathe, KS and Morgan Mauck of Manhattan. KS; Three Great-Grandchildren Evey Irene Goodwin, Laurlei Fey Goodwin, Adrian Quincy Goodwin, (his namesake) and they will be joined by one more "Baby Z" in September. In addition, he leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Adrain was a very talented wood worker. He enjoyed refurbishing and restoring pieces for his children and grandchildren. He also crafted and build two houses for his wife and family. He loved animals and for many years enjoyed raising exotic birds, AKC registered Toy Collies, and miniature horses. In later years he enjoyed restoring old tractors. He would rebuild them and enter them into contests. He won honorable mention and then upgraded to taking first place numerous times and ended with winning the Best of the Best. His family will miss having his handy creative skills with projects around the house.
A Celebration of Adrain's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 AM, at the Kirksville Church of God (Holiness) at 1601 N. Elson, Street. Adrain served on the church board for many years. He helped build the sanctuary. He and Carolyn attended church here for many years and were active in the life of the church. There will be Public Visitation from 9:30-11:00 prior to the Celebration of Life. Burial will follow at the Parkview Memorial Gardens in Kirksville. Adrain will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Adrain may be made to the Church of God (Holiness) and may be left at Travis-Noe Funeral Home or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 5, 2019