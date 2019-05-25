|
|
April Le-Ann Burgess
April Le-Ann Burgess, 37 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday (May 22, 2019) at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO.
The daughter of Jeff and Robin (Brammer) Steele, she was born July 19, 1981 in Keokuk, Iowa. On March 11, 2003 in Keokuk, Iowa she married Richard Burgess.
April is survived by her children, Emily R. Burgess, Chloe E. Burgess, Alexandra J. Burgess, Paul R. Hatfield Jr., and Ariena B. Hatfield, all of Kirksville; her parents, Jeff Steele of Littleton, CO and Robin Lewis of Kirksville; three brothers, Richard Ewart of Kirksville, Micheal Lewis of Buffalo, MO and John Lewis of Kirksville; five sisters, Amanda Jones of Littleton, CO, Jennifer Dupree of Houma, LA, Autumn Jones of Omaha, NE, Michelle Lewis of Kirksville, and Shea Jones of Ft. Madison, IA; she resided in her home with Paul R. Hatfield; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and one nephew, Joseph Ewart.
April grew up in Davenport, Iowa. She received her G.E.D. in Keokuk, Iowa. She worked for Wal-Mart for a short time until her health failed.
She enjoyed walking, singing, music, the mountains in Tennessee, birds and minions. She greatly loved her family.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday (May 29, 2019) with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View memorial Gardens.
Arrangement in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 25, 2019