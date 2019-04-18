|
Arthur Leon Harbur, 85, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
The son of the late Arthur Everet and Goldie Avalee (Roberts) Harbur, he was born June 24, 1933 in Kirksville, Missouri. On December 28, 1956 in Kirksville, Leon was united in marriage to Mary Ann Stidmon.
Leon is survived by his wife Mary Ann of sixty-two years; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Leon and Susan Harbur of Gothenburg, NE; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Neal McMann of Kirksville, MO; seven grandchildren, Kimberly (Jim) Kilson, Ryan (Carrie) Harbur, Jeffrey (Mary) Harbur, Brady (Jessica) McMann, Savanna (Cole) Robertson, Haley (Ryan) Ford, Lucas Harbur, Trenton Harbur, Tanner Harbur, and Zachary Harbur; sixteen great-grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Leon was life long resident of Kirksville and was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1951. He proudly served his country in the United State Navy during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged in 1956 he returned home and was a longtime electrician and farmer. Leon enjoyed collecting and working on Oliver tractors.
Leon was very devoted to his family and friends and loved time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leon attended sixty-two years at Hazel Creek Primitive Baptist Church.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Dillon Thurman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Leon Harbur may be made to the Hazel Creek Primitive Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 18, 2019
